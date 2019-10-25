Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

The Rotary Club of Bulawayo South has intensified an end polio campaign to eradicate the disease in the country with campaigns to mark World Polio Day yesterday.

The exercise done in partnership with Rotary Club Belmont and Matopos is running under the theme “End polio now.”

On Monday Rotary Club members donated towards the campaign and have started selling end polio pins to members of the public to help spread awareness on the predicament.

The Rotary International is also supporting the Government in its efforts towards disease prevention and eradication.

Rotary Club of Bulawayo South president Ms Nomuhle Nyoni yesterday said: “Rotarians are actively holding talks with various media houses in Bulawayo to help spread awareness on polio. Some Rotarians will be on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s (ZBC), Classic FM while more Rotarians are scheduled for Khulumani FM, an active move towards creating awareness. Sadly Zambia, our close neighbours recorded a fresh case of polio last week. As Rotary club we are therefore more vigilant in ensuring that polio is not just dormant but is eradicated.”

The club urged members of the public to observe strict levels of hygiene in fighting against polio despite the water crisis that the city is experiencing.

“Let us also ensure that our children are immunised regionally to protect them against polio-induced paralysis and or death,” she said.

Some of the polio symptoms include fever, sore throat, headache, vomiting, fatigue, muscle tenderness and spasms.

About 95 percent of polio infections occur without symptoms and more than 4 percent of polio cases are symptomatic.

Most people infected with polio do not display any symptoms or become noticeably sick, hence the need to protect people against it.

Polio is a contagious viral infection that can spread easily and can cause paralysis, breathing problems or even death in its severe forms. —@michellzvanyanyan2