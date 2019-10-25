BASEL —Ruthless Roger Federer stayed on course for a 10th title at his hometown Swiss Indoor tournament in Basel, dropping only three games in crushing Moldova’s Radu Albot on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, who has lost six games so far in the tournament, dispatched his hapless opponent in only 62 minutes winning the second-round match 6-0 6-3.

It was a 22nd consecutive win at the tournament for Federer who has won the title on the last four occasions he has taken part in Basel.

Albot gave Federer a tough time at the Miami Open earlier this year, losing in three sets in the second round, but offered little resistance this time. “I really struggled against him in Miami and he definitely got my attention there. I was basically a point away from losing,” said Federer. “I’m very happy with the way I played. I had an answer for everything he threw at me today and that’s great.”—Reuters.