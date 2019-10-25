Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

HARARE-based Peter ‘‘Young Igwee’’ Moyo will be returning to his Kwekwe hometown this weekend for his late father, Tongai’s commemoration gig at The Club in Mbizo.

Young Igwe, who now resides in the capital city, will perform in his hometown for the first time this year with nothing short of a thriller expected tomorrow.

Socks and Mavanga Express, Onnie Zvandaziva and Mbada Sounds are set to warm the stage for the sungura artist. In an interview yesterday, the artiste who took over the Utakataka Express band in 2011 following his father’s death in October that year, said he is excited to reunite with his fans. ‘‘I’m glad to be returning home as it’s been a while. It’s my first time to perform there this year so obviously, I’m looking forward to it,’’ Young Igwe said.

He said fans in his hometown will have the privilege of sampling tracks he is still recording.’

‘‘My Kwekwe fans will have the opportunity of listening to my new tracks that I’m preparing for my forthcoming album first so it’s definitely a show not to miss.”

After a lukewarm response to his last offering, Mwana WeMurozvi which was released earlier this year, Young Igwe is already back in the studio, likely trying to make up for the failed album. With four albums, the artiste, to his credit, is improving on stage. He has reminded fans who compare him with his father that he is trying hard to be like his father, but, the two are not the same.

‘‘My father was in a league of his own, unmatched. No matter how hard I try, I’ll never reach his level. But I’m working hard though to keep improving and with the help of other artistes, I’m confident that I’ll reach somewhere near his level,’’ Peter said.