ZIMBABWE have been pitted against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland in Group C of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 to be held in South Africa.

According to a schedule released by the ICC yesterday, Zimbabwe will open their campaign in the 16-team biennial tournament against Bangladesh at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 18.

They will then face Pakistan and Scotland on January 22 and 25 respectively at the Witrand Oval, also in Potchefstroom.

“There’s no easy group in a World Cup,” Zimbabwe Under-19 coach Prosper Utseya said, reacting to the draw.

“We are going to mainly focus on things we can control; that is our game, not so much who is in our group.”

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship.

“It’s a given that every team would want to progress to the Super League stage. That said, should we play to our potential, we can achieve greater world-class heights,” Utseya said.

Zimbabwe’s final squad of 15 for the tournament is scheduled to be announced on December 7. – ZimCricket