KAIZER Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has discussed the importance of their game against Mamelodi Sundowns and agrees with what coach Pitso Mosimane has recently said.

Chiefs will lock horns with Sundowns in a highly anticipated encounter at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow, two weeks after the two sides met in the much-talked-about Shell Helix Cup.

Amakhosi impressively walked away 4-2 victors in that friendly encounter at FNB Stadium, but Billiat is aware that they cannot count on that sort of performance to do the job once again.

“Having played against them recently, we know they are not going to make it easy for us,” Billiat told his club’s website.

“We will go into the game with the right mindset, not getting carried away that we beat them a few weeks ago. Right now, it requires a lot of hard work from us and we need to work on the details of the game, which will hopefully help us get the result we want.”

The Zimbabwean star also explains the new-found culture at the club, which has seen them shoot to the top of the Absa Premiership table after ending last season in a dismal ninth position.

“We always want to win every game no matter the circumstances, that’s the culture we have in the team. When you are winning, it brings you and your fans joy,” he added.

“We hope we have a good run for the rest of the season. It’s going to demand a lot of us. We are winning games at the moment, and we want to keep that up, which means we have to do the right things every day and in every game.

“We need three points in every league game we play. This will put us in a better position than we were before the game.”

To conclude, the 29-year-old echoed the words of his former coach on how much of an impact this weekend’s result will have on the outcome of their league campaign.

“This game will not determine our destiny. We are not putting ourselves under pressure because we will have equally tough games to come. We need to collect as many points as we can in these early stages.” — KickOff