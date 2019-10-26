Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City shot to the top of the Southern Region Division One League table after beating Ajax Hotspurs at Crescent yesterday.

City dislodged Talen Vision who lost 0-2 to Indlovu Iyanyathela across town at Luveve Stadium.

Second-half goals from Physwell Madhazi and substitute Nqobile Ndlovu gave City the vital three points.

City moved into pole position with 58 points, three points ahead of Vision.

City coach Try Ncube was elated with the victory that took them to the top of the table with three games to go.

“It was a good, but difficult game. I think it was a very positive performance from both teams. My boys showed good fighting spirit. We are happy to have taken all three points today,” said Ncube.

At Luveve Stadium, Vision were nowhere near the side that has been scoring double figures in the league. They created a flurry of chances that they squandered.

From the onset, Indlovu Iyanyathela sat back and absorbed the pressure from the hosts. It was clear that the visitors wanted to catch Vision on the break. Their plan came to fruition in the 62nd minute when they opened the scoring through Nhlanhla Ncube, who capitalised on a lapse in concentration from the Vision defence to slot home from close range.

As Vision searched for the equaliser, a costly mistake by usually reliable goalkeeper London Zulu gave the army side their second of the day with eight minutes to go.

Zulu failed to control Mandlenkosi Gasela’s back pass and the ball trickled into the net. The defeat was Vision’s second of the season.

Vision coach Mkhuphali Masuku said his side was still in the race despite the loss.

“We lost today’s game because of the chances that we missed. We created a lot of chances, especially in the first half, but failed to convert them. Usually, when we score first, we go on to win the game, but today was just not our day, l am not angry at the boys, it was just not our day. They were here for a draw, but they got all three points,” said Masuku.

Results

Bulawayo City 2-0 Ajax Hotspurs, Talen Vision 0-2 Indlovu Iyanyathela

Sunday: ZPC Hwange vs Bosso 90 (Ingagula, 12pm), Motomoto vs Toronto (Mpumalanga, 3pm), Binga Pirates vs CIWU (Binga, 3pm), Mosi Rovers vs Makomo (Chinotimba, 3pm)