Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE arrival of supporters at the Warriors’ Victoria Hotel camp in the central business district of Maseru, Lesotho, last Sunday morning brought joy to the national team players.

The surprise call by the group of travelling fans, a few hours before Zimbabwe took on Lesotho in the second-leg of the final Chan qualifier visibly lifted their spirit.

Zimbabwe went to Lesotho carrying a healthy 3-1 lead, needing a draw or avoid a defeat by more than two goals to secure passage to the finals set for Cameroon next year. The Warriors went on to draw 0-0 without breaking a sweat.

The Warriors’ travelling fans teamed up with Lesotho-based Zimbabweans to rally behind their troops.

Nine Warriors fans left Bulawayo on Friday morning, on board a cross border Toyota Quantum and picked up another fan in Beitbridge. The Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA) Southern Region wing organised discounted fares for fans to travel for the game.

Initially, ZNSSA had planned to travel with 22 supporters, only for the others to withdraw at the 11th hour, putting the trip in doubt. Harare-based fans, who had promised to join the group in Beitbridge, said they had secured a bus that was supposed to ferry them at a “suspicious” fare of US$40 for a return ticket.

The fares for those leaving Bulawayo were pegged at R1 200 for a return ticket. The fans then decided to shoulder the burden of the extra seats, paying varying amounts of R1 500 and R2 000 just to go and watch the locally-based Warriors.

“We had planned for the trip and there was no way we were going to abort the Lesotho journey. That is why the guys agreed to pay extra so that we travel comfortably. It was a great journey and the satisfaction came when we saw our players’ faces lighten up when they saw us at the hotel. They were surprised to see us after learning that the Harare fans had failed to take off,” said Carlmarx Nkomo, ZNSSA vice-chairman.

Warriors’ manager Wellington M’pandare who organised tickets for the fans said: “The whole team is truly grateful to the Bulawayo guys for this support. We thought we were going to do this alone, but these passionate fans gave us an extra shot to fight.”

Just how was the journey from Bulawayo to Lesotho?

Well, the fans met at Nissan Clover Leaf Motors, corner Robert Mugabe and 6th Avenue at 4am on Friday, but delayed taking off, waiting for some of their colleagues that had promised to travel. Those that aborted the trip switched off their phones, causing logistical problems.

Despite the hiccups associated with the delay, the fans were in a party mood and created a carnival atmosphere.

The travelling party included self-proclaimed Chicken Inn number one supporter McCloud Moyo, Highlanders followers Nkomo, Sidumisile Ntini and Mgcini Mafu, who are members of the famous Bosso’s Team Away, a group that travels for all Highlanders’ games.

FC Platinum supporters Kudakwashe Masunda, who is based in Masvingo, and Lovemore “Mandebvu” Machinyise from Zvishavane, as well as Trust Jim, a member of the Dynamos Bulawayo Supporters Chapter, and a Caps United follower only identified as Sinyoro, who is based in Bulawayo and is a cross border transporter, was part of the entourage.

In Beitbridge, the fans were joined by one Mabhara.

Before getting to Beitbridge, the fans stopped in Gwanda for “breakfast” in the form of isitshwala served with beef bones and chicken. This was done to lay a “foundation” for the “wash down” in the form of cold beers.

Only three people, the driver, Mafu and Masunda didn’t partake of the wise waters.

The crew did a non-stop drive to Beitbridge, arriving in the border town just after midday.

It was in the border town where the cooler boxes were refilled.

The real party had started and the driver was instructed to stop at every service station along the N1 highway. Those that had one too many knocked out before getting to Polokwane, while the party continued.

The Warriors’ fans arrived in Johannesburg at 11pm and decided to rest in the City of Gold after partying at some night spots. They were joined by friends and relatives, who generously “blessed” the travelling party.

With at least 900km covered from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, the next hurdle was the 435km drive from Johannesburg to Maseru.

The crew left Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning at 11.30am, got lost trying to get onto the highway to Bloemfontein, and only managed get out of Johannesburg just before 1pm.

This time around the fans were tired and there was very little bingeing as they did in the first leg of the journey.

Only one stop was made between Johannesburg and Maseru when the guys had lunch.

They admired cattle ranching in the Free State province, taking a recess from football, politics and social issues talk.

The conversation then centred on the championship race, with most saying Caps United will lose the title to FC Platinum, despite the points’ difference the Green Machine enjoy.

The fans arrived in Maseru around 6pm, looked for accommodation for about three hours, before settling for a certain guesthouse not far from the Warriors’ hotel.

For supper, the guys went to a fast-food outlet and then went on to sample the Maseru night life, partying by the poolside of the hotel which housed the Warriors.

It was later learnt that the Warriors had for three nights been subjected to loud music from the night club downstairs.

Then came matchday, starting with a visit to the team base to give moral support to the players. After lunch at the team’s hotel, the fans left for the stadium at 2pm.

Moyo and Ntini were “recruited” to become the team’s security and took turns to guard the dressing room.

After the match, the party continued at the hotel, interrupted by the Manchester United versus Liverpool clash. Soon after that match, the fans hit the road, leaving Lesotho at 9pm and arriving in Johannesburg at 3pm the following day.

This time, funds had run dry and very little alcohol was consumed, and there was no stoppage in Johannesburg.

It took about nine hours to get to Musina, with almost everyone in the vehicle having a running tummy.

The fans finally arrived in Bulawayo late on Monday night.

The group is planning on recruiting more fans for next month’s Afcon qualifier against Zambia to be played in Ndola. — @ZililoR.