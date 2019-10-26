Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RESURGENT Highlanders will be hoping to “sip” their way into the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup when they take on FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Bosso will be “away” to FC Platinum in the quarter-final tie and will field the same team that drew 1-1 with ZPC Kariba in a league match on Wednesday.

Bosso coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh has challenged his players to give their best, as only two games stand in their way to the final.

“The same 18 players that went to Kariba are going for Sunday’s game. I’m yet to decide on the starting 11, but have retained the squad. They’ve been doing well at recovery training,” said de Jongh.

“I believe in good results; I believe we have a good team that plays good football. I have a good feeling that we will win this tournament and have told the boys that winning this game and the next will quickly get us closer to success.”

The 18 players that travelled to Kariba are goalkeepers Ariel Sibanda and Wellington Muuya, defenders Peter Muduhwa, McClive Phiri, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Charlton Siamalonga and Vincent Moyo, midfielders Nqobizitha Masuku, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Mbekezeli Sibanda, Denzel Khumalo, Ray Lunga and Cleopas Kapupurika.

Strikers Prince Dube, Bukhosi Sibanda and Tinashe Makanda complete the squad.

“I’ve respect for the opposition; they are well organised and have been playing continental football for two years. I also believe that our opponents also respect us because we have been doing well in our last games,” de Jongh said.

Highlanders should be wary of FC Platinum, who want to win the Chibuku Super Cup as well as to defend the league title.

“Obviously we’re coming to compete. We want to win and right now we’re concentrating on all the competitions, the Caf Champions League, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and the Chibuku Super Cup. We are coming for a good game against Highlanders,” said Lizwe Sweswe, the FC Platinum coach.

The platinum miners have lots of experienced players, who include goalkeepers Petros Mhari and Wallace Magalane, defenders Gift Bello and William Stima, midfielders Rainsome Pavari, Devon Chafa, and Rahman Kutsanzira. Veteran Mkhokheli Dube and Perfect Chikwende lead their attack.

Meanwhile, Black Rhinos will face Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium today, with ZPC Kariba travelling to Rusape for a date with Manica Diamonds at Vengere Stadium tomorrow.

Defending champions, Triangle United’s match against Harare City was postponed, as they are in Mauritania for a Caf Confederation Cup tie against Nouadhibou. — @ZililoR.