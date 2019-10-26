Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Confederation of Midwives (Zicom) has said it fully supports the anti-sanctions campaign as the illegal embargo is affecting maternal healthcare.

Zicom president Mr Emmanuel Mahlangu said the midwifery profession had lost a significant number of members due to brain drain compounded by sanctions imposed on the country by Western countries.

He was speaking in an interview at the Zicom annual general meeting and scientific conference which started here on Thursday.

“We are gathering here for an annual general meeting as we seek to deliberate on a number of issues. One of the issues to be discussed is brain drain which has affected the profession.

“We could be joining the anti-sanctions march tomorrow (yesterday) but we couldn’t cancel the conference. If removal of sanctions will make the economy bounce back and improve the health sector, we are fully behind the campaign and we will be eagerly waiting as midwives to save lives,” said Mr Mahlangu.

He said 150 midwives from all provinces and partner organisations such as Women Action Group, Clinton Health Initiative, Ministry of Health and Child Care, universities as well as training institutions will be attending the event to be officially opened by chairperson of the Health Services Board Dr Paulinos Sikosana today.

Thursday was the day of arrival while an executive meeting was set for the same night.

Some of the issues to be discussed, according to Mr Mahlangu, include a report on the scientific research conducted by midwives, universal health coverage, abortion, maternal mortality, lifesaving interventions and how to best strengthen the midwifery practice.

“There are so many issues coming up against the profession hence we need to strengthen our practice so that midwifery becomes the healthcare of choice for pregnant women. We are saying every woman in our country should be able to access quality maternal healthcare in a manner that doesn’t affect their financial standing,” he said.

Mr Mahlangu said if midwifery is offered holistically, it would protect lives and give a service that leaves women satisfied and none dying during pregnancy.

The theme of the conference, which ends tomorrow, is: “Midwife leading the way for achieving equity and quality in universal health coverage.”—@ncubeleon