Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A SECURITY guard from Bulawayo raped a nine-year-old pupil and detained her overnight in a storeroom after failing to buy her silence with a pack of fresh chips.

Kudakwashe Muzingili (42) employed at Emganwini car park spotted the victim walking alone and dragged her to a nearby primary school where he sexually abused her.

He pleaded not guilty to rape before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

The magistrate sentenced him to 12 years in prison and suspended four years on condition that Muzingili does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

In his defence, Muzingili said: “I don’t even know this young girl, I’m not a rapist, she is lying”.

For the State, Ms Samantha Gubede said on August 6 this year, Muzingili demanded sex from the minor after promising to buy her chips.

She said Muzingili locked the victim inside a storeroom at the school where he ordered her to spend the night.

“After sexually abusing the complainant, Muzingili left a piece of cloth and ordered the girl to lie on top of it so that she wouldn’t catch a cold during the night,” said Ms Gubede.

The complainant’s mother said she found her daughter sleeping inside a storeroom with blood stains on her private parts.

“I received a call that my daughter had not returned home from school. I arrived home at 8PM and we started looking for her and we couldn’t find her. I couldn’t sleep and at around 4AM we found her inside a storeroom at a school,” she said.

“I asked her what happened and she identified the man who sexually abused her after promising her fresh chips.”

The matter was reported to the police leading to Muzingili’s arrest.—@sharonbuwe