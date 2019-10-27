Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

POLICE in Kadoma have arrested five suspected armed robbers on allegations of robbing artisanal miners of gold ore.

The five, who were armed with machetes, reportedly pounced on unsuspecting miners and forcibly took away nine bags of gold ore. It is alleged the machete-wielding gang found the complainants sleeping before demanding gold ore.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Five robbers have been arrested in Kadoma,” he said.

“On October 20, at about 2am the five accused persons ambushed the complainants while they were sleeping and threatened them with machetes demanding gold ore.

“One of the complainants was struck on the back with a machete and sustained some injuries. In the process nine bags of ore were stolen and taken to a road which is about 100 metres away from the mine.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the armed robbers proceeded to a nearby gold mine where they loaded more ore.

However, their shenanigans were discovered after the driver they hired informed the complainants on the whereabouts of their ore.

“The accused stopped a truck that was passing by and directed the driver to the mine where more ore was loaded,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The driver was made to drop the loot in Waverly and he then informed the complainants where their ore had been taken to, leading to the arrest of the robbers. The robbers will appear in court soon.”

Meanwhile, police at Inyathi have arrested six other suspected armed robbers.

“The six are part of a gang of 11 who attacked complainant with axes, iron bars and knob- kerries at his homestead at Sijauke Village 5, Siganda and stole US$90, $1 050,00, Alcatel cellphone, a pair of safety shoes, a small radio and nothing was recovered,” said Asst Insp Nyathi.

“Accused persons will appear in court soon.”

He appealed to members of the public to desist from engaging in criminal activities.

“Those who engage in criminal activities will only have themselves to blame because the police and the law will not spare them,” he said.

“We urge members of the public to be always on the alert for these criminals and assist the police with information as they carry out investigations.”