WATER levels in some of Bulawayo’s major reservoirs are now critically low forcing council to cut supplies to some parts of the city outside the normal water shedding programme.

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) last week expanded its weekly water shedding programme from 48 to 72 hours as water levels continue to decline in the city’s supply dams.

In a statement yesterday, the Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the latest development was necessitated by a sharp decline in water levels at Magwegwe, Criterion and Tuli reservoirs due to high consumption coupled with power load shedding and pumping challenges emanating from an obsolete equipment.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise stakeholders and residents that water supplies have been closed in areas supplied by Magwegwe, Criterion and Tuli reservoirs outside the normal water shedding programme in a bid to normalise the reservoirs.

“The reservoir levels have depleted beyond the critical level due to high consumption levels in the city and pumping challenges due to Zesa load shedding,” he said.

Mr Dube said high temperatures were also affecting delivery of raw water to the city. He urged consumers to conserve water.

Addressing the media last week during an emergency water situation press conference at Council Chambers, the Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni said there has also been an increase in water consumption, worsening the situation.

Council introduced the water shedding exercise across the city in February with the city’s central business district, mines, industry not affected by the exercise.

BCC has been managing the water deficit through the 48-hour water shedding programme until last Saturday when consumption increased to an all-time peak of 170 mega litres thereby affecting steady supply of water.

The city’s water demand over the last three weeks increased from an average of 135 mega litres per day to 150 mega litres per day in comparison to the raw water production figures of 110 mega litres per day, resulting in a deficit of 45 -60 mega litres per day.

Cllr Mguni said the situation has been exacerbated by Zesa power cuts that have seen even dedicated power lines at Ncema and Fernhill, which are ordinarily exempt from load shedding, not being spared.

Dams with pumping boosters such as Inyankuni and Umzingwane have also experienced regular power shedding and this has reduced the raw water delivery to Criterion Water Treatment Plant.

The city is receiving water from five of its six supply dams as Upper Ncema dam was decommissioned in July and the local authority is expected to decommission Umzingwane dam soon. — @mashnets