Gospel music lovers last Saturday thronged the auditorium of the Bless Chapel International (BCI), Galilea-Kasoa for this year’s edition of Kabod, an annual worship concert.

The event was aimed at bringing together hundreds of gospel music lovers to offer praises and worship to God almighty.

Held on the theme, “Oh Magnify the Lord”, the captivating event was also to create awareness of the benefits of worship in the lives of Christians and how to live a pious life to attract blessings from the heavens.

The atmosphere at the three hour event was charged with series of worship song ministrations led by musicians including, Pastor Stephen Mensah, Ernest Lartey, Roseline Adjei and Faustina Alorgbe and BCI’s ever vibrant choir called the Blesses Vessels.

A member of the church’s musical group, Mr Dennis Inkoom told Times Weekend in an interview after the programme that Kabod was a platform created to bring together hundreds of music enthusiasts to worship God in praise.

He said ‘Kabod means the weight of glory and we use the programme as an avenue to bring Christians together to worship and praise God.”

He expressed gratitude to participants of the programme and promised that next year’s edition would be more entraining and spirit filled.

In separate interviews with TW after the event, participants said they could not wait for the next edition of Kabod, adding that the programme was worth celebrating as it unearthed the music talents of the congregants and participants in general.