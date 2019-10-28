Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA’s) presidential aspirant, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, would on November 2, 2019, become the proud recipient of the coveted Creative Arts Investor Award at the second edition of the Bono Ahafo Music Awards (BAMA) in Sunyani, the Bono regional capital.

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi is being given the honour in recognition of his invaluable contributions and support to develop music and the creative arts industry and support young talents in the then Brong Ahafo Region now, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The regional annual music awards scheme or festival is to promote, celebrate, honour, encourage and recognise hard work of the young and gifted talents in the music and media fraternity across the three regions, formerly Brong Ahafo.

Since its inception in 2018, last year, the music awards which has come to stay according to the organisers, J-Black Code Events, it has attracted several stakeholders in the region and beyond to help the music and creative arts industry.

Comrade Caleb Appiah-Levi speaking to Times Weekend, said he was grateful to the BAMA for selecting him to receive the prestigious award which came as a surprise when he was informed about it.

Little did I know that I would be honoured for my small contribution to the music and creative arts industry, saying, when given the nod as MUSIGA president during the forth-coming elections, he will transform MUSIGA into a world class industry that every Ghanaian artiste would be proud to belong to.