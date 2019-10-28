The app connects to your Google account and gives you the option to choose what you want to display on each side of the paper booklet you print. After what selecting what you want to be on on your Paper Phone, you ask a printer for a print-out of booklet which will have some of the following items:

A map with directions from one location to another

Details for up to 7 contacts

Calendar appointments

Today’s weather forecast

A task list

An empty space for writing notes

A screenshot or picture

It even gets crazier. Paper Phone has what it calls paper apps that include games that you can play during that time when you don’t have nothing better to do than be on your phone. You can choose paper apps such as Soduko, Maze, Riddle, Recipe and many more. You can watch the following video if you want to learn more about paper phone:

Of course, if you actually need to make a call or send a text message, a Paper Phone is going to be useless so you might want to keep an actual phone. Paper Phone is certainly not convenient option for regular use, but it’s a fun way to get away from your smartphone for a day or two. It is now available as a free download from the Google Play Store.