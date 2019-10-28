Apple recently released a statement telling iPhone 5 users that they must urgently the latest update. This update addresses a problem that affects millions of GPS devices worldwide.

If iPhone 5 users to decide not update their devices, it will leave their devices without much of their capabilities. According to Apple, it is important that the update be done over-the-air, or through the computer, until midnight on November 3 or else any iPhone 5 without the latest update will lose a set of features that depend on GPS synchronization, including “App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing, and other services”. A statement from a Apple read:

Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019, iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain

accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including ‌App Store, ‌iCloud, email, and web browsing. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019.

The updated version of the software should be 10.3.4. In the event that iPhone 5 users didn’t install the update users will be required to restore and update their iPhone using their computer.