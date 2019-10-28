RTO Automobile Data EMI Calculator & Mortgage Planner File Supervisor – Paperwork Good GPS Speedometer CrickOne – Dwell Cricket Scores Every day Health – Yoga Poses FM Radio PRO – Web Radio My Prepare Information – IRCTC & PNR Round Me Place Finder Simple Contacts Backup Handle Ramadan Occasions 2019 Professional Restaurant Finder – Discover Meals BMI Calculator PRO – BMR Calc Twin Accounts Professional Video Editor – Mute Video Islamic World PRO – Qibla Good Video Compressor

Although, Apple has already removed the apps from the Appstore, there are some people who had already downloaded them before the malware was found. So, it is those folks who should uninstall the malware-ridden apps now.

All the 17 apps were from a single developer, AppAspect Technologies. They all communicated witha control serverwhich helped them in simulating user interactions and click on ads. The developer also has 28 apps on the Google Play Store, though none of them were found infected with the same clicker trojan.

All the infected apps managed to bypass Apple’s various checks and app review process because the trojan code was not present in the apps themselves. Instead, the code was being sent to them from their control server which is not something that Apple checks for during its review process. Post this incident, Apple has said that it is looking into improving its app review process to detect such activities.