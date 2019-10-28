Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

UP-and-COMING tennis players got a chance to train under international coaches at a Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) session that starts in Mauritius today.

The International Tennis Federation/CAT Regional Training Camp is for players from Southern Africa.

Three players aged 12 and under are set to undergo training before a 14 years and under tournament where they will take on players from other countries and their compatriots.

Speaking from Mauritius, Tennis Zimbabwe administrator Cliff Nhokwara said the training sessions are aimed at equipping promising juniors with the requisite skills to progress in their careers.

“We identified local upcoming players that have been doing well on the local circuit and have shown a lot of promise to attend this course, which is vital in their development.

“The players will go through coaching sessions held by selected CAT coaches up to Thursday before they play in the CAT 14 years and under tournament that starts on Friday,” said Nhokwara.

He said the training sessions were only targeted at players aged 12 years and below as part of CAT’s grooming programme.

Players that made the Zimbabwe delegation to the Indian Ocean island nation are Takura Muhwandagara, Thompson Thomu, Nathan Tsaura, Tanyaradzwa Midzi, Tadiwanashe Mauchi, Sasha Chimedza, Kudzai Chapepa, Zara El Zein, Ruvarashe Magarira and Anatsa Mutasa.

The players are being led by former Davis Cup player Martin Dzuwa.

Bulawayo-based 11-year-old Chapepa was rewarded for her sterling performances in the past year that have seen her dominating her age group and clinching several tournaments.

Her father Fradreck Chapepa said he was pleased with her selection and hoped the experience will prove vital as she encroaches into the 14 years and under tournaments despite her young age.

“We are happy she will be getting training from CAT coaches and believe it will impact positively as she furthers her career. We believe such exposure at an early age will allow her to improve her skills going forward,” Chapepa said.