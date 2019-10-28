Wellington Dengu Herald Reporter

A case in which three police officers are facing allegations of stealing US$400 from a car belonging to a Harare woman, Netsai Manyau, was this week postponed to November 4 to allow the court to gather enough evidence on what really transpired.

Gladmore Munodawainda (34), Edson Ngwenyama (27) and Lovejoy Zamba (28), who are stationed at Southerton Trafffic section in Harare, appeared before Mbare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje on theft charges involving US$400 belonging to Netsai Manyau (42), a secretary with CABS Bank in Borrowdale, Harare.

The trio denied the charge.

According to prosecutor Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe, on June 8, at around 10am the three accused officers were on traffic duty along Highglen road near ZRP Glen Norah. They stopped Manyau, who was driving a Toyota Allex registration number AEL 8994 and asked to see her driver’s licence but she did not have it on her.

Manyau offered to go to her house to collect the driver’s licence and left her car at the road block. Manyau returned at around 11:30am and discovered that the officers had already taken her car to Southerton police station. She followed them to the station and when she opened her car she discovered that US$400 of the US$425 that she had left in her car was missing.

The police officers’ lawyer accused Manyau of not doing a proper handover and takeover procedure of her belongings. He defended his client’s decision to drive the car to the station saying they wanted to ensure the security of the vehicle. Mrs Manyau argued that she did not do a proper handover take over because she got confused after her experience at the road block. She said although there was no proper handover the police had not right to drive the car without her consent.