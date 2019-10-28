Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

MAPHISA Growth Point in Matobo, Matabeleland South has gone for two months without electricity resulting in the area going without running water for the same period.

The electricity outages have been worsened by copper cable thefts. The development has disrupted operations and also threatened farming projects under Command Agriculture in Maphisa.

Vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure is a concern throughout the country and President Mnangagwa recently said the crime could be hugely linked to Zesa employees or those close to them.

In an interview yesterday, Matobo Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Elvis Sibanda said absence of electricity has crippled operations of individuals, public and private sector organisations.

“We have gone for two months without electricity in Maphisa Growth Point which is quite a serious problem as our water pumps are using electricity. This is affecting the township and growth point as residents have gone for a long time without water.

“As council this has forced us to rely on a generator to power our machines with our operations which is also constraining us financially. We are using 20 litres of diesel in two days and we have line ministries coming to operate from the offices of the RDC as we are the only place who would be having power,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said institutions like Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) Maphisa that have crops under irrigation have also been affected by the absence of power in the area.

Mr Sibanda said Maphisa District Hospital and even Minda High School, a boarding institution had been affected by the unavailability of power.

He said the situation has resulted in members of the public sharing drinking spots with animals.

“We are reliably told that there was theft of copper cables a line from Maphisa to Gwanda. However, I don’t know how many metres of copper cables were stolen. Initially Zesa was saying they were attending to the problem that’s the short and long answer they have been giving to us,” he said.

Mr Sibanda urged the utility to restore electricity to avert disasters.

“It’s important because people want services, Zesa needs to speed up because very soon we might have outbreak of certain diseases. In the event that rains come you know what it means when people have no toilets. It’s also costly for the institutions like us who are relying on purchasing diesel,” said Mr Sibanda.—@nqotshili