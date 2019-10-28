Cape Town — Award-winning musician and actress Kelly Khumalo has been unlucky in the love department – and now, she’s asking her followers for advice on how to handle awkward situations with an ex.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kelly shared that she just came across “someone she used to know” and asked for advice on what she should do.

“Just saw someone I used to know and heart….. what do I do?,” Kelly tweeted with a crying emoji.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones came through and gave her some relationship advice.

“Say hi with a smile and keep it moving. Life is too short to hold grudges but also you can’t make the same mistake twice… Dr Phil where you at,” Minnie tweeted to the singer.

Kelly recently broke up with her fiancé rapper Chad da Don. The duo had an on-and-off relationship which kept people wondering if it was real or just for publicity.

“We’re just different people with different beliefs. My heart feels sore but there is no pain God cannot cure. Kelly and I had a good run. We were blessed with a great time but now it’s over,” Chad confirmed the split in a DRUM interview earlier this year.

However, months later they were back in each other’s arms and got baptised together after announcing their engagement. In less than three months from that, Kelly removed all of Chad’s pictures on her Instagram hinting at a split.—Channel24.