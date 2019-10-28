Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

ZANU-PF’s Proportional Representation legislator for Beitbridge, Cde Lisa Singo, has embarked on a programme to mobilise sanitary wear for female pupils in the district’s rural schools.

Speaking during the ongoing ruling party Women’s League community outreach programme at Longobwe in Ward 3, the legislator said she has so far donated sanitary pads in Ward 14 resettlement areas and Ward 1. Cde Singo said she has also engaged other players to help with mobilising sanitary wear to complement ongoing programmes being rolled out countrywide by Government.

She said the unavailability of proper sanitary wear for girls in especially difficult situations was a cause for concern. “Together with other community leaders we are mobilising resources to ensure that we empower the girl child and women in the rural areas who have no access to some of these facilities including sanitary wear,” she said.

“We are also rolling out training programmes on entrepreneurship skills for women at ward level, so that we improve on issues of self-sustenance in our communities.

“If you empower a woman, you have empowered the whole nation. Women carry the larger part of the social burden and hence the need to capacitate them”.

The legislator said it was also critical for communities and their leaders to work together to foster a shared vision and successful implementation of pro-people programmes.

She said the local leaders of the Zanu-PF Women’s League were also rolling out training for women on a number of income generating projects initiatives.