Earlier this month, Yo Mix announced that they would be having another promotion that would last until the end of the month and would see users getting 60% discounts on offers within the app.
The discounts were in my instance more competitive than the expensive bundles and my first purchase was a success. Subsequent purchases have resulted in failed attempts to buy the bundle but unfortunately, money was deducted from my EcoCash on both attempts.
Initially, I thought this was the standard EcoCash error but after the second failure it seemed to me either something was wrong or I was extremely unlucky.
I browsed through Twitter and it seems a number of people are facing the same problems:
It’s not clear if Yo Mix bundles are no longer purchasable because data bundles were adjusted after the promotion started and Yo Mix’s pricing was no longer competitive or if there are some system challenges.
We are left speculating because Econet itself didn’t offer any official communication as to what’s happening with Yo Mix. We are not sure if this is because the company benefits when some customers are frustrated by these failures and give up on getting their money back or if its because the problem is affecting an insignificant number of customers.
Another irritation is that once you have been affected by such a query it usually takes more than a day to get your issue resolved by Econet’s customer support which is infuriating if you wanted to use that data for something time-specific.
I’m not one for conspiracy theories but I have a feeling purchasing Yo Mix bundles will get easier once the 31st of October passes and the 60% discount promotion is over…
