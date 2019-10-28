Earlier this month, Yo Mix announced that they would be having another promotion that would last until the end of the month and would see users getting 60% discounts on offers within the app.

The discounts were in my instance more competitive than the expensive bundles and my first purchase was a success. Subsequent purchases have resulted in failed attempts to buy the bundle but unfortunately, money was deducted from my EcoCash on both attempts.

Initially, I thought this was the standard EcoCash error but after the second failure it seemed to me either something was wrong or I was extremely unlucky.

I browsed through Twitter and it seems a number of people are facing the same problems:

@econet_support I bought a bundle using yo mix today but u ddnt credit it in my account. can you please refund me.i sent my number on your dm You have successfully paid RTGS6.05 to ELEVATE YOUTH null (256681), Txn ID MP191023.0916.K11068. Balance RTGS29.55. — Bugatti Bwoy Wolf (@Bugattibwoywolf) October 23, 2019

@econet_support bought yo mix bundles for Zwl 21,,,, today at 07:43 and the amount was deducted from my ecocash a/c but no bundles were received. please assist.

0776883054 — 🔱James Maurid (@James_Maurid) October 23, 2019

Econet strikes again. Ndabirwa futi Mari, less than three days after the last issue was resolved @econet_support So I got the usual we are sorry wanhu we yo mix hawapo. They will reverse in a week. Yowe. So I asked for the boss zvikansi we have started a ticket which… pic.twitter.com/HS6CpSBood — itmastershosts (@itmastersglobal) October 20, 2019

I purchased a yo mix bundle via ecocash but l didn’t receive and money was deducted from my wallet. @econet_support — Peacemaker (@ShilohPryde) October 27, 2019

What’s happening with yo mix,for the second day in a row I buy yomix data using ecocash and I dont get the data?I have sent 2 DM’s already,pse act — Joe Lupahla (@JoeLupahla) October 26, 2019

@econet_support i was just purchased yo mix bundles..you took my money but my bundles are still the same..how is that…please do not ignore this am really frustrated for once i thought i should try yo mix again and then this.?? — mukoko badzi (@BadziMukoko) October 26, 2019

It’s not clear if Yo Mix bundles are no longer purchasable because data bundles were adjusted after the promotion started and Yo Mix’s pricing was no longer competitive or if there are some system challenges.

We are left speculating because Econet itself didn’t offer any official communication as to what’s happening with Yo Mix. We are not sure if this is because the company benefits when some customers are frustrated by these failures and give up on getting their money back or if its because the problem is affecting an insignificant number of customers.

Another irritation is that once you have been affected by such a query it usually takes more than a day to get your issue resolved by Econet’s customer support which is infuriating if you wanted to use that data for something time-specific.

I’m not one for conspiracy theories but I have a feeling purchasing Yo Mix bundles will get easier once the 31st of October passes and the 60% discount promotion is over…