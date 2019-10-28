Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

BUDDING Victoria Falls kwaito artist, Obviedo, has collaborated with South Africa’s comedian-cum-singer Madluphuthu for an EP set for release this week.

Obviedo (real name Obvious Nyoni) caught the attention of Madluphuthu last year when he was in Victoria Falls. Popular for his comedy antics, Madluphuthu, who has ventured into kwaito/house music, had visited the resort town to shoot a video and prepare for a movie he is planning to shoot here with locals.He got an opportunity to sample works by local artistes and was impressed by Obviedo’s Shay’Bhom video. He then decided to feature in a bonus track on Obviedo’s upcoming six-track Where I Am Coming From EP.

Commenting on the forthcoming kwaito/house EP, Obviedo said it was about his tumultuous music life since 2013 when he broke into the arts scene.

“I started working on the EP last year after meeting Madluphuthu. It’s not been an easy journey hence the title Where I Am Coming From,” said Obviedo. For the past few years, Obviedo has been operating without a manager after being dumped by promoter/manager Handsome Sibanda of Kasi-Toundtainment. Despite hiccups in his career, he said he is ready to unveil the EP and has invited Bulawayo’s Cal_Vin to be a guest artist at the launch.

“All is set for the release of my EP which has six songs. I’ve invited Cal Vin to be the guest artist as well as rapper Lamas, DJ Ace Cater and gospel singer Mary Tee,” said Obviedo. Having been raised in the ghetto, Obviedo said he is inspired to sing Kwaito more than any other genre because of its impact in society. He said his Kwaito is different because it has a message compared to others, hence he refers to it as Afro-Kwaito.

To his credit, the musician has a mixtape and album titled Amariyariya. – @ncubeleon