HIGHLANDERS coach Henrick Pieter de Jongh: “I’m happy with the win. We had an excellent first half where we got two goals from the penalty spot and that very beautiful goal by Denzel. The second half was a little bit difficult because the opponents played risky football, as they tried to come back into the game, but we were tactically good.”

FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe: “Obviously we’re disappointed that we lost, but we controlled the game well, especially in the second half. The early goal we conceded took us off the rails, but as the game went on, we managed to come back after making some tactical changes. We came here wanting to get to the final of the tournament, but well, now we have to concentrate on the league and the Caf Champions League. Congratulations to Highlanders.”