Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The trial of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union consultant who allegedly tried to con presidential candidate Joseph Busha of US$65 000 continued last Friday with the State indicating that investigations are still being conducted.

Vimbai Mushongera (50) tried to dupe Busha’s organisation, JM Busha 54 Races Trust, by forging emails and signatures.

Mushongera went on to apply for variation of her bail conditions.

Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa granted her application.

According to the State, sometime in 2016, Mushongera was appointed as a trustee in Busha’s Trust.

Like other trustees, she was asked to assist the secretariat to run the affairs of the organisation and also be the country representative.

The court heard she was not entitled to a salary, but an allowance of US$100 per sitting.

It is alleged that in March this year, Busha relieved Mushongera of her duties because of her unbecoming conduct towards other trustees.

She then hatched a plan to defraud Busha and submitted a forged lby him.

In the letter, she allegedly highlighted the nature of her duties and remuneration of US$2 500 per month.

She also forged emails purporting to have been sent to her by Busha claiming she was owed US$65 000 emanating from the forged documents.

Mushongera then filed a letter of demand to Busha written by her lawyers, also supporting the false documents.

However, upon analysing the documents, Busha noticed the misrepresentation and filed a police report.

She was charged with attempted fraud.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.