Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE (ZPCS) concluded a two-day Recruit Correctional Schools Commandant’s Sports Gala at Prisons and Correctional Services yesterday.

The sports gala, under the theme “A healthy living through sports in ZPCS” saw teams competing in football, netball, darts, chess, pool, tug-of-war, athletics and volleyball.

The Commandant’s Sports Gala was introduced in 2013 with netball and football as the only events, but more disciplines were added because sport is a source of livelihood in addition to developing physical and mental fitness as well as the general well-being of an individual.

Assistant Commissioner Somemore Gate of Ntabazinduna Training School said the sports gala was full of exciting and frustrating moments for athletes and fans alike.

“Sport offers the opportunity for interaction among participants and the community, thereby cementing the much-needed healthy mutual relationships.

“The environment at the school is physically and mentally demanding, so it gives our trainees time to relax, interact with the staff and the community and relief in terms of stress,” said Gate.

The sports gala is normally used to identify talent. For example, Edmore Muzanenhamo, who is now playing for Chapungu FC, was a recruit correctional officer, but is now a sports ambassador for the training school. The ZPCS also contributed five players to the recently held Netball World Cup in England.

“This sporting gala also raises awareness on the promotion of sports, drawing attention to communities to take action to partner ZPCS in its initiatives of protection of society, which is a constitutional mandate,” Gate added