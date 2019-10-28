Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has embarked on a recruitment drive to fill about 30 vacant posts so as to enhance service delivery.

Head of corporate communications, Mr Francis Chimanda, said the recruitment exercise was consistent with their new Strategic Plan (2019–2023), which seeks to close the gaps, ensure adequacy in relevant skills and ultimately ensure efficiency in Zimra’s operations.

We confirm that we have advertised quite a number of job vacancies as you have seen in the print media.

“The fact that the advertised jobs are vacant entails that we seek to fill the gap that exists,” he said.

“The recruitment of relevant skills is consistent with our new Strategic Plan (2019–2013) through which we seek to enhance trade facilitation and protection of society, increase voluntary compliance, maximise revenue collection and strengthen our institutional image.”

Mr Chimanda said since the fourth quarter of 2018, Treasury had put a freeze on recruitment while Zimra worked with the new board to come up with a new strategy.

He said the recruitment exercise would resource the structure that is envisaged to support the strategy towards delivery of the set objectives.

The tax authority has said those being recruited would be deployed in the Zimra head office given the nature of their ICT function, which is predominantly centralised.

“Zimra will, therefore, continue to recruit for critical posts that remain vacant while rationalising numbers for those posts that require such action,” it said.

The recruitment exercise comes at a time when Zimra has started simplifying its processes and improving service efficiency as part of broader measures aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in the country. — @pridesistinctz