Zodwa Wabantu has cast her net wide out into new territories and we can’t wait to see what she’s got in store!

The people’s Zodwa has revealed that she will be starring as a main character in an upcoming movie. Zodwa says the movie will be shot in Cape Town and in Johannesburg.

The entertainer took to her Instagram to share a clip of herself chilling outside on her porch, paging through the 32-paged script.

“Movie Star. Zodwa Wabantu Script Reading. The Chosen One,” she captioned. Zodwa is having quite an exciting year! From releasing two fragrances to signing contracts for a second season of her reality TV show, this ‘movie star’ is unstoppable!

Meanwhile, with the many perks that come with social media, every now and again we are reminded that there are also plenty of disadvantages and the spread of fake news is right up there on the list.

Former Generations actress (read ‘actor’ for the feminists out there) Sophie Ndaba – now Lichaba – was at the receiving end of one of the many social media’s woes when she found her name trending alongside death rumours.

This is actually not the first time Sophie has had to deal with death rumours. In October 2018, a rumour about her death was also sparked by a social media user who claimed the news broke on the Expresso show – the rumour turned out to be false and Expresso issued a statement distancing themselves from the inception of the rumour.

Sophie Lichaba has once again spoke out to address rumours of her death.

She took to Instagram to share this heartbreaking message:

“Hi darlings, It’s heartbreaking to read messages that I’m dead. It’s the second time this year this has happened and it’s extremely traumatic to my family friends and especially my kids. To address the rumors I’m alive and kicking and God willing I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.”—Zalebs.