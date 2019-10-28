Ray Bande in Rusape

ZPC Kariba 2 – 1 Manica Diamonds

ZPC Kariba can count themselves lucky to be part of the last four in the Chibuku Super Cup tournament after Manica Diamonds dominated the match but somehow ended up as losers.

Striker Stanley Ngala propelled the Gem Boys into the lead after 13 minutes at Vengere when he capitalised on a defensive error and fired home from close range.

Godwills Gwara restored parity in the 32nd minute despite appearing to have come from an offside position.

James Marufu gave ZPC Kariba the lead two minutes after the breather, slotting home from the penalty spot after Warriors and Manica Diamonds defender Partson ‘‘Yellow’’ Jaure handled in the box.

The hosts were handed a lifeline with only five minutes remaining when ZPC Kariba defender James Marufu handled in the box and the referee duly pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Takunda Jefferey whose effort went inches wide of target with goalkeeper Future Sibanda already beaten.

Substitute Stephen “Dealer’’ Sibanda then came face-to-face with the goalkeeper but shot wide.

Manica Diamonds caretaker coach, Johannes Nhumwa, bemoaned the missed chances.

“We paid dearly for relaxing after taking the lead in the first half. Our defenders went to sleep after we had taken the lead and our opponents capitalised on that.

“We also missed a lot of scoring chances and you could see it was not our day,” he said.

His counterpart, Godfrey Tamirepi, was a delighted man.

“It was sweet revenge after losing to the same team last week in a league encounter.

“We are excited to have progressed and we are now looking forward to the next stage of the competition.”