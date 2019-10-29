Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

A TOTAL of 14 061 child abuse cases were reported in Zimbabwe in 2018, a 36 percent rise from the previous year according to the National Aids Council (Nac).

Girls continue to dominate the figures as sexual abuse was said to be the most common form of abuse inflicted on children.

In its recent HIV and Aids Analysis, Nac said of the total recorded abuse cases in 2018, girls accounted for 72 percent.

“There was a total of 14 061 child abuse cases that were reported in 2018, up from 8 892 the previous year. Of the total cases, 10 189 were reported from girls which shows a trend where girls are mostly affected,” read the statistics.

According to the same analysis, of the total 8 892 cases recorded in 2017, girls accounted for 6 364.

Nac also reported that sexual violence is most prevalent in young women than men and this puts young women at high risk of HIV.

“According to the Young Adult Survey of 2018, the prevalence of sexual violence among women before the age of 18 for 18-24-year-olds was 9 percent and of sexual violence experienced in the past year for 13-17-year olds was 4 percent,” read the report.

Nac also held different activities which were targeted at community leaders, traditional and religious leaders, school authorities, political leaders, business and communities in general to raise awareness on sexual abuse.

“The activities were meant to raise awareness on HIV and gender-based violence, the referral pathways for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), child marriages, policies and laws. The major implementer was the Ministry of Women Affairs, which spearheaded awareness campaigns against gender-based violence culminating in the national launch of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence in Mutare,” read the report.—@thamamoe