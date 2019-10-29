Furthermore, the apps create shortcut icons on the home screen. If the user wants to uninstall the app, they will just delete the shortcut, while the app secretly continues to remain active inside the phone and display ads.

Apparently, more than eight million users have installed them. The ESET security team has informed Google about the malicious apps and Google duly removed them from Play Store. But, if you happen to have any of one of these apps on the phone, you are advised to uninstall them immediately.

Smart Gallery SaveInsta Mini lite for Facebook Freed Radio FM Online Free Video Downloader Free Social Video Downloader File Downloader Water Drink Reminder Smart Notes for You DU Recorder Tank classic Heroes Jump Solucionario Ringtone Maker Video downloader Ringtone Maker Pro Basketball Perfect Shot HikeTop+ MP4 video downloader Flat Music Player Free Top Video Downloader