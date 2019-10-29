Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

OVER 100 children underwent swimming lessons in a mass participation event hosted by the Matabeleland Amateur Swimming Board (MASB) at the renovated Barbourfields Swimming Pool at the weekend.

The children were taught basic beginners’ swimming lessons such as water comfort, floating, kicking, which provides movement in the water, breath controls and strokes (arm movement).

A team of 10 Learn to Swim teachers were assisting and moderating the situation in the pool.

Learn to Swim is a private swimming school founded by Zimbabwe Aquatics Union executive member Lorna Riley to produce confident and accomplished competitive swimmers.

Six senior swimmers also helped the children get a feel of the water and become competent swimmers.

“The Ncube family from Sanctifyd, kindly hosted the board at their newly renovated facility and hope that this has gone some way to highlight the value of learning how to swim,” said Riley.

Sanctifyd Recreation released a statement on their Facebook page thanking the MASB for taking its time to teach children how to swim.

“We greatly appreciate every official that made it possible. We acknowledge you all and commend you for the work and effort you put in at Barbourfields Swimming Pool,” it said.

Another mass participation event will be held at Mpopoma Swimming School in January 2020.