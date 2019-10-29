Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Sports Reporter

DUTCH coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh’s exploits that have sparked Highlanders’ resurgence have charmed the Bulawayo club’s executive.

Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said the executive was satisfied with the immense contribution brought to the team by de Jongh which has seen the team going on an six-match unbeaten streak since he took over the reins as head of the technical department.

De Jongh took over from Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu, who had been in charge on an interim basis after the departure of Madinda Ndlovu in June.

“As an executive and definitely the entire Highlanders’ family, we are very satisfied with the positive results the team has been posting of late and, of course, most of the credit goes to the new coach,” said Mhlophe.

He said the Dutchman had brought a new philosophy to the team, which the players have been quick to embrace, hence the instant change in fortunes for the side.

“De Jongh brought about emphasis on discipline, which his predecessor, Madinda tried to do, but somehow failed. He also introduced a new diet for the players. Above all, he is a good motivator and this has made him create good rapport with the players, who are now giving their all,” Mhlophe said.

The Dutchman has managed to bring the best out of players like Adrian Silla and Brian Banda, who had fallen down the pecking order owing to some mediocre performances.

De Jongh presided over Bosso’s 1-0 victory over Dynamos in a Chibuku Super Cup match, 2-0 roasting of city rivals Chicken Inn, 1-1 draw with Herentals, 2-0 win over TelOne, 1-1 draw away to ZPC Kariba and 3-0 thrashing of FC Platinum in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

He also claims to have played a role in the 3-1 defeat of Bulawayo Chiefs when his paperwork was being finalised.

Mhlophe said de Jongh had also struck a good understanding with other members of his backroom staff comprising assistant coaches Mpofu and Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu, goalkeepers’ coach Julius “Caesar” Ndlovu and welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo.

“De Jongh has a good working relationship with his two assistants and gives them different tasks on matchday and this has worked wonders as seen by the results we have been grinding,” he said.

Prior to de Jongh’s engagement, Bosso were staring at relegation. The team’s new found form is likely to see them finishing in a respectable position on the league table and could even cap the season by lifting the country’s prestigious knockout tournament, the Chibuku Super Cup. — @DNsingo