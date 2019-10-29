Innocent Kurira, Sport Reporter

FMSA Umguza were the biggest winners in the quarter-finals of the Zifa Southern Region Division Two knockout competition matches played at the weekend after emerging 5-0 winners over Lobengula Stars at Hillside Teachers’ College.

FMSA will only know their semi-final opponents when the draw is conducted on Wednesday next week.

In what was the peak of the quarter-final duels, Chicken Inn knocked out Bantu Leopards 4-2 on penalties at Desert Stadium after the two teams could not be separated in regulation time.

Nabals FC also booked their place in the semi-finals by edging Bhekeni Celtic 1-0, while Quality Foods were 2-1 winners over Sabona Mzilikazi.

All cup matches will be played on Sundays to ensure the league programme is not disrupted, as they are played on Saturdays. The final of the knockout tournament will be the last match of the season.

This is the second competition Zifa Bulawayo Province has organised for the lower division teams this season following the inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup won by Bulawayo City.

The Zifa Cup was contested for by Division Two and Division Three teams, while the knockout tournament is only for Division Two teams.

Knockout tournament results

Lobengula Stars 0-5 FMSA, Nabals 1-0 Bhekeni, Sabona 1-2 Quality, Bantu Leopards 3-3 Chicken Inn (Chicken in won 4-2 on penalties). – @innocentskizoe