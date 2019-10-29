Fairness Moyana in Hwange

HWANGE-based amateur golfer Arnold Moyo was crowned champion of the 2019 Hwange Open Golf tournament on Sunday after scoring 233 points in his division.

The 28-year-old golfer who has been a regular in the annual tournament, won a play-off, relegating fellow contender Davison Zulu into second position and Josphat Phiri came third.

“I feel good and overjoyed to have won the tournament after trying for quite a while. There was a lot of pressure after playing off from my immediate competitors, most of who came second and third. I guess this being my home course I had an advantage over some of the players. This is not the end as I intend to continue training hard to perfect my skills. I want to graduate to a professional golfer in the end,” said an elated Moyo.

He walked away with a shield, two nights for two at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls and a 42-inch plasma television, among other prizes.

Unlike in previous years, professional golfers were not part of the field as organisers strive to return the tournament to its initial make up.

Hwange Golf Club acting president Charles Zinyemba said they decided not to feature professional golfers in an effort to build amateurs into professionals.

“We did not feature the professional golfers who have traditionally been part and parcel of this flagship tournament on Zimbabwe’s golfing calendar. We hope to have our beloved pros in the 2020 edition. This, however, did not take away the thrills and excitement on the greens as many amateur golfers who took part have proved beyond reasonable doubt that with resources and more practice, they can scale dizzy heights in golf,” said Zinyemba.

This year’s tournament followed the medals’ competition format. In the “A” division, Hwange golfer Didymus Ngorora came first while Malvern Chiriminga and Charles Kolosa finished second and third respectively. There were thrills in the “B” division won by Victor Suerga, with Vuminkosi Moyo and Lymoni Lunga coming second and third.

Female golfer Ethel Mbirika earned a spot in the Bronze division after beating regular Shelly Gwanonga who came second place while Ethel Kamocha was third.