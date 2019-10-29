Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has not officially requested the government of Zimbabwe to expedite the issuance of passports to the British Brigade players called up by the Warriors technical team.

Once that request has been done, the government will then assist, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cain Mathema has said.

Minister Mathema was speaking during an interview with ZBC’s Classic 263 radio station on Monday evening.

The Warriors have been struggling to acquire travel documents for the players and ahead of the 2018 Total Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, the squad had to drop inform Macaulay Bonne after being frustrated by the registrar general’s department in acquiring the travel document.

This time around coach Joey Antipas called up seven Britain and Germany based players who dont have a Zimbabwean passport as part of his 32 men squad for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

More to follow……