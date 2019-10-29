Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA musician Chase Skuza says people should respect him as an artiste as he has contributed immensely to the Zimbabwean music industry.

Long Chase as Skuza is known to fans said it is high time that people respect the role he has played as well as his contributions to the local music industry.

“I’m a musician who sings in Kalanga. All these musicians such as Ndux, Ndolwane/Magwaza sing in that language and were nurtured by me. I’ve released songs that have taught people many things through their messages,” he said.

Skuza is behind hits such as Banolila (a remake of his late brother Solomon’s track), Wathathi imali yebank wayidla wedwa, Funda ufundisise and Ganda rako rakanaka musikana. He also urged people not to forget the contribution his late brother, Solomon, made to the country’s music industry.

“Even my brother Solomon, people only remember him in May – the month he died, but all throughout the year, they are harping on about other musicians. Some also forget people like Majaivana, Don Gumbo and the like, this should change,” said Skuza.

Asked what should be done so that he feels appreciated and respected, Skuza said: “The day will come when people will start to appreciate me and others who came before us. I won’t say what should be done, but what I know is with a bit more appreciation and respect, people will realise the immense contribution we’ve made to music,” said Skuza. The musician, who is currently promoting his latest album, Indlela Yempilo, said he has been busy dishing out his music to the people.

“The people in the rural areas really appreciate my music and can’t get enough of it. They’ve been inviting me to perform in their areas and since it’s now summer season, I’m extremely busy. Last week I was in Nyamandlovu and Plumtree.”