Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ARMY side Indlovu Iyanyathela did former Premiership side Bulawayo City a favour by handing title chasing Talen Vision their second defeat in the Southern Region Division One League, with only three games to the finish line.

Indlovu Iyanyathela stunned Vision 2-0, with former Highlanders’ winger Nhlanhla Ncube’s strike and a bizarre own goal by Mandla Gasela completing the upset.

Goalkeeper London Zulu failed to control Gasela’s backpass and the ball agonisingly trickled into the net.

Vision are now second on the league table with 55 points from 25 games and trail City by three points.

They, however, still remain confident of winning the league title, although that would entail them winning their remaining three matches and City fumbling.

“I think it’s still game on, we’ve got three games to go. We still believe it’s ours,” said Vision coach Mkhuphali Masuku after Friday’s defeat to Indlovu Iyanyathela.

Vision take on Bosso 90 in their next encounter, a side they edged 1-0 in the reverse game, but has been playing well of late. After visiting Bosso 90, Vision will host Casmyn before wrapping up their season with a trip to Hwange for a clash with Makomo.

City are left with a home game against Binga Pirates, a trip to Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls and a home tie against Arenel.

“The title race is still open. We are not reading much into the three-point lead, but what is important for us is to treat every encounter like a final, continue with our never-say-die attitude,” said Try Ncube, the City coach.

Results

Friday: Makomo 0-0 Mainline, Ajax Hotspurs 0-2 Bulawayo City, Talen Vision 0-2 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Arenel Movers 1-3 Casmyn

Sunday: ZPC Hwange v Bosso 90 (postponed), Motomoto 2-2 Toronto, Binga Pirates 3-0 CIWU, Mosi Rovers 2-2 Makomo. — @ZililoR.