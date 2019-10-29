Cape Town — As we’re nearing the home stretch of 2019, local event organisers, Big Concerts have announced a massive international tour headed to South Africa.

It was announced on Tuesday, 29 October that British musical duo, The Lighthouse Family would be touring South Africa in March 2020 for the very first time.

The men behind songs such as Lifted and Ocean Drive will begin their tour in Johannesburg on 20 and 21 March at the Teatro, Montecasino and then move on to Cape Town on 24 March at the Grand Arena, Grand West.

MORE ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE FAMILY:

Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker formed Lighthouse Family at Newcastle University in the early 1990s.

Ocean Drive, their first album, released in 1995 saw the duo going six times platinum while staying in the album charts for three years selling over 2 million copies.

In 1997 the duo released their second album Postcards from Heaven, the album produced three Top 10 singles (Raincloud, High and Lost in Space) and two Top 30 hits.

The album also went six-times platinum, charting across Europe, the Far East, Australia and New Zealand, selling 4 million records globally. Their instantly recognisable sound impacted on musicians as diverse as Geri Halliwell and New Order’s Peter Hook.

Their third album, Whatever Gets You Through The Day (2001) produced Top Ten single (I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be) Free/One, an inspired mash-up of the U2 anthem and soul classic made her own by Nina Simone.

After the two friends went their separate ways but discussions of coming together to produce their long-awaited fourth album started three years ago. The pair were determined to make something that was classic Lighthouse Family, but also sounded like it could be made today. Blue Sky In Your Head is Lighthouse Family’s fourth album and sees them back on Polydor Records (their original label) and reunited with Colin Barlow, the A&R that discovered them, and Keith Armstrong, their first manager; the same team that was around them when they were at their FM Radio-dominating peak.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets go on sale Thursday 31 October at 09:00.

Discovery Cardholders get an exclusive 48-hour presale from 29 October 2019 at 09:00.

Go to Discovery’s website for more information.

TOUR INFORMATION:

Johannesburg

Dates: 20 and 21 March 2020

Venue: Teatro, Montecasino

Ticket Price: From R630

Tickets available from Big Concerts’ website starting on Thursday 31 October at 09:00.

Cape Town

Date: 24 March 2020

Venue: Grand West, Grand Arena

Ticket Price: From R515

Tickets available from Big Concerts’ website starting on Thursday 31 October at 09:00.

Compiled by Alex Isaacs. (Photo: Supplied, Big Concerts.)

Source: Channel24