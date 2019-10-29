Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

TWO teams from Matabeleland South and Bulawayo have qualified for the Under-18 boys and girls’ 3X3 basketball tournament held at Petra High School.

Plumtree High School from Matabeleland South and Vixens from Bulawayo emerged victorious in the boys’ and girls’ contests respectively from the 10 teams that took part in the tournament.

“There was great talent in all the basketball teams present, but we only had to select two teams. If the two teams selected do not travel to the national finals, there are teams on the waiting list ready to take up their slots,” said Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) competitions president Yesaya Ignatious.

Ignatious revealed that the two teams on the waiting list are Chiefs (boys) and Panthers (girls), both from Bulawayo.

The tournament served as one of the selection processes for the Zimbabwe team that will represent the country in the IBF Young Lions Cup in Botswana next year.

BUZ held other similar national team selection competitions in Harare, Gweru, Kwekwe, Mutare, Marondera and Masvingo at the weekend.

Two teams from each province will compete in the national finals to be staged in Gweru on November 2, according to Ignatious.

“The date of the national finals has been moved to this coming Saturday, but the venue has not changed,” Ignatious said.