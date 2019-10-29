Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has pledged computers to Lusulu High School in Binga to enhance Information Communication Technologies (ICT) based learning in rural schools.

VP Mohadi made the pledge on Saturday while launching the 2019-2020 free Cottco Presidential Inputs and Tillage Scheme at Cottco Lusulu depot.

“I was briefed that Lusulu High School has an enrolment of 600 pupils but has no computers for ICT learning. We are going to source computers for the school because the world is changing into a world of technology hence we can’t have a school going without a computer lab,” said VP Mohadi.

He said schools face the danger of churning out unmarketable pupils if they don’t have computer-based learning.

The VP did not disclose how many computers will be donated to the school.

However, the school will need to invest in solar energy as there is no electricity at the institution after Zesa disconnected the whole of Lusulu more than a year ago due to technical faults.

Lusulu is located about 130km from Binga, 200km from Gokwe and about 170km from Lupane, and is in Matabeleland North’s prime farming area with viable maize and cotton production.

Meanwhile, VP Mohadi also donated 60 tonnes of rice to villagers from two wards in Lusulu.

The consignment which was delivered in two haulage trucks was shared among villagers under Chiefs Sinamagonde, Sinamakoma and Dobola who attended the launch on Saturday.

Handing over the consignment, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo said it adds up to grain given to traditional leaders in the area under the Isiphala Senkosi programme.

“The VP brought 60 tonnes of rice for all of you here in Lusulu. There are about 1 200 bags which the District Development Co-ordinator, councillors and Rural District Council will help us distribute. Chiefs recently got five tonnes under Isiphala Senkosi and this will add to that,” said Minister Moyo as he urged the local leadership to make sure everyone got a share of the rice.

The Minister said the province was grateful to Government for supporting drought hit areas.— @ncubeleon.