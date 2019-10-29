Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE second edition of the Women, Wine and Words Festival, which was held in Harare last week, brought life to the Theatre in the Park as people flocked to the venue to witness women showcase their acts.

According to the festival’s spokesperson, Ethel Matsikidze, the fete, which will likely be expanded next year because of the resounding success, served its purpose of celebrating women.

“We’re happy with the turnout this year and we hope to make the festival even bigger next year as we’ll invite more female artists to perform. We’ve made the festival a Pan-African one so we’ll go around Africa and invite artists. We’ll also do the same in Zimbabwe,” said Matsikidze.

The show saw the likes of Stella Chiweshe, Chengeto Brown, Thandy and Lady Tshawe among others taking to the stage.

Considering that the event was not well marketed this year, Matsikidze said they will up their game for the third edition as they would love to see more people from different parts of the country and continent attending the event.

“Next year, we’ll definitely market the event more as a lot of people told us they love the event but only got to know about it late. So for next year, it’ll be easier to get more people to the show as we’ll market it way before time.” – @waynecas