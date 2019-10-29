Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) has up to the end of day today to respond to allegations of maladministration made by its stakeholders and reported to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

In a letter addressed to ZLGU president Caroline Mtsambiwa, the SRC expressed concern at the allegations made against the union. Issues ranging from malpractices and lack of transparency have been raised against the union.

The SRC suspended the ZLGU Elective General Meeting that was meant to be held on Saturday pending investigations into the concerns raised.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission is in receipt of concerns raised against ZLGU by golf stakeholders in a meeting held between SRC and golf stakeholders concerning the poor governance of the union. The stakeholders raised disgruntlement and dissatisfaction, citing allegations of malpractices, lack of transparency, minimal communication, misuse of power by ZLGU executive, violation of own constitution and unclear elections process.

"In light of the above you are hereby requested to suspend ZLGU elective general meeting scheduled for 26 October 2019 and respond to the raised concerns. Your response should reach the office of the SRC director-general by not later than Tuesday 29 October," reads the SRC letter.