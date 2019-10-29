Last Friday, ZOL announced new pricing for Wibroniks packages, they’ve followed that up with a new price list for fibre subscribers.

Package Data Allocation Pricing Fibroniks Lite 40GB $268 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB $360 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB $822 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB $914 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Uncapped $1,513 Fibroniks Modern Family Uncapped $2,021 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Uncapped $3,443

We’ve had a problem with ZOL’s communication before and it seems that doesn’t change much. In their official communication to customers, ZOL chose not to write down the actual data allocations for each of the capped packages instead of opting to fill the data column for these with “Pay as you go”. Pay as you go isn’t data but the duration of the packages – sometimes you just can’t shake your head enough as you see these official communications. Instead of filling the columns with Pay as you go, we put in the data that comes with these packages at the present moment. We’re not sure if that will remain the case come November 1 but you have ZOL to thank for the slight confusion.

Anyway, Office packages for Fibroniks users will similarly be getting price adjustments:

Package Data Allocation Pricing Wibroniks Nano Office Unlimited $1,800 Wibroniks Micro Office Unlimited $2,264 Wibroniks Small Office Unlimited $4,249 Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited $2,520 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited $3,960 Fibroniks Office Unlimited $7,129 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited $10,441

Finally, Wibroniks top-ups also got adjusted:

The new pricing for Wibroniks top ups come November 1, 2019