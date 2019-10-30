Mejury Magaya Midlands Reporter

TWO people died, one of them on the spot, and the other on admission to Kwekwe General Hospital following a fatal road accident involving a Ford Ranger along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road, which left six others injured. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the accident that occurred at the 85-kilometre peg along the road around 2:30pm on Monday.

He said the six injured passengers were admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a fatal road accident which occurred at the 85km peg along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on October 28 at around 2:30pm, which left two passengers dead,” said Insp Goko.

He said on approaching the 85km peg, the driver of the Ford Ranger twin cab lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road, overturned before landing on its roof.

“One female passenger died on the spot and a male passenger died upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital.

“A report was made to ZRP Zhombe, who attended the scene. The motor vehicle was extensively damaged. It was towed to Kwekwe Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) for inspection.”

Insp Goko said police were appealing to drivers to be cautious on the road to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

“We are appealing to drivers to check the safety and fitness of their vehicles before embarking on a journey and to adhere to road rules and regulations,” he said.

“Investigations are still continuing.”