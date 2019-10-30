Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation has moved to implement its proposed 20MW solar project at Blanket Mine in Gwanda and has invited applications from companies interested in the project.

The gold mining firm plans to install a solar power plant to reduce dependence on the national grid as well as reduce operational costs. In a public notice yesterday, the mining group, which has a 49 percent controlling interest at Blanket Mine, said interested companies should submit their applications before 8 November 2019.

“Caledonia mining corporation is inviting applicants who are interested in providing a 19,6MW/175MVA power solution for Blanket Mine in Gwanda,” it said.

Participating companies would have an option to either; “retain ownership of the plant providing power to the mine on a PPA basis, which is to match the life of Blanket Mine, currently at 13 years but expected to grow.

“In this regard, there is a potential opportunity to enter into a joint ownership of the plant,” said Caledonia.

The second option entails applicants undertaking works at EPC contractor in charge of the design, construction, commissioning and testing of the plant.

In the last option, an applicant could undertake the engineering and construction of the plant with the client procuring long-lead items and free issuing to the appointed contractor.

Caledonia could not disclose the value of the investment.

In July this year, Caledonia completed a shaft sinking programme at the new Central Shaft at Blanket Mine estimated at US$44 million.

The shaft sinking project started in 2015 and will be commissioned by the third quarter next year. — @pridesinstinctz