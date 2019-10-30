Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda has described today’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Mushowani Stars as a “make or break” tie in their quest for survival.

Chiefs, smarting from a 1-0 away defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars, lock horns with fellow relegation threatened Mushowani Stars at Luveve Stadium.

Mushowani Stars come to Bulawayo fired up following an impressive 3-1 win over Triangle United in their last game. That victory lifted them out of the relegation zone into 13th place from 16th.

Chiefs are second from the bottom of the table and trail Mushowani Stars, who are on 30 points, by two points.

Sibanda emphasised the need to make use of home advantage and challenged his charges to man up.

“Every game we play is important and is more like a final, which requires us to give our best. Mushowani Stars, just like us, are not in a good position on the league table and for us to retain control of our destiny, we’re treating this game as a make or break,” said Sibanda.

“If we’re to survive relegation, which I’m confident of, we have to capitalise on home advantage and aim at returning from away games with some points. Competition is stiff, the way we lost to Ngezi was hurting because we thought we were going to get at least a point. But in football what is important is to rise after a fall.”

Goalkeeper David Bizabani, defenders Marvin Mkolo, Sikhumbulani Dube and Brendon Mpofu, as well as midfielders Lucky Ndlela and Young Warriors’ Shadreck Nyahwa are expected to be Chiefs’ vital cogs in today’s match.

Mushowani Stars are capable of upsetting Chiefs, having collected a point on their last visit to Bulawayo when they held Highlanders to a 0-0 draw last month.

Among the players that can carry the day for Mushowani Stars are goalkeeper Admire Masuku, the defence pair of Carlos Musimwa and Chelsea Nyakope, industrious midfielders Clive Dzingayi and Crybet Mavuti, as well as forward Charles Rukwani.

Relegation threatened Herentals, who are on 29 points, could find themselves in the bottom three in the event that they lose to log leaders Caps United at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Herentals, who stunned Black Rhinos 3-0 in their last encounter, have a mammoth assignment against Caps United, who are out for revenge following last week’s 1-0 defeat to Chicken Inn.

Caps United top the table with 50 points, four ahead of second-placed Chicken Inn, who face Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

— @ZililoR