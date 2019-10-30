Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region Area Zones chairman Charles Chunda said there will be a developmental coaching clinic for Bulawayo Area Zones.

The coaching clinic will focus on how to improve the understanding of the game for coaches.

“In hosting the coaching clinic for the Bulawayo Area Zones, this will encourage leagues in Mbembesi, Ntabazinduna and others to attend and exchange ideas. Some of these coaches need our assistance and guidance to start coaching teams regularly,” said Chunda.

Leagues under the Bulawayo Area Zones are Bulawayo Amateur Football Association, Bulawayo Social Soccer League, Bulawayo Christian League, Ntabazinduna Amateur Football League, Golden Oldies Social League and Wololani Football League.

Assistant Commissioner Somemore Gate of Ntabazinduna Training School said it would be good to have a coaching clinic in Ntabazinduna for the development of coaches around the area.

“We have several retired players. I know that normally retired players want to venture into coaching. We have one of our former players at Ntabazinduna who has a Caf B certificate. So, this coaching clinic will go a long way if it can be introduced to our community,” Gate said.

Hlabangane Lizwe has a Caf B certificate and coaches the Ntabazinduna Training School football team. The certificate also allows him to coach First Division teams.