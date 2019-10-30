Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

RENOWNED DJ Scott from Power FM will reunite with fans in Gweru on Friday when he performs at Pabloz Club and VIP.

Dubbed “The Reunion Party”, the event, Scott said, is meant to get music and party lovers reminiscing about the good old days when the DJ was resident in Gweru, some 10 years ago. The event will also feature the club’s resident DJs, Mutu, Moosh and Kid A as well as MC Jah Soshea.

He said it will be more of an old school party as he will play music that made waves back then when Power FM was resident in Gweru before it was moved back to Harare.

“The whole idea behind this party is to bring together, party and club lovers from 10 years ago as well as new ones to give them a feel of my mixes back then. The music that I’ll be playing is dedicated to those who know the feel of the club back in 2009. That’s my main aim,” said Scott.

The DJ, who has not been to Gweru since 2009, said he was excited to be reuniting with fans from the city who made him the brand he is today.

“I’m excited to be returning to Gweru, the place where it all began. I made so many friends there who up to today, are supporting me. For years, I’d been getting so many requests to play there and I’m glad that finally, it’s happening,” said DJ Scott who presents the popular Ladies Night/Love Night and Chocolates and Roses shows on Power FM.

“People must come in their numbers as this show has been packaged well and will definitely be a good and memorable one.”

Other than being a DJ at Power FM, Scott has been keeping himself busy by deejaying at corporate events and other entertainment events in Harare.

Ever since he hit the airwaves in 2002, Scott has dominated the night time slots with his Ladies Night, Love Bites and Chocolates & Roses shows which are popular among many women. The award-winning DJ has excelled in entertaining Zimbabweans across the lines and earned his way to become one of radio’s most respected voices. With an enormous presence, he has, for years, been breaking down entertainment gossip and news with credibility and razor-sharp wit. – @waynecas